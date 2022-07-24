CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT and a heavy police presence are currently on scene of a mobile home park in Clark County following an alleged officer-involved shooting.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene, according to Steve Irwin, Press Secretary Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The presence of CareFlight has also been confirmed.

Law enforcement was sent to Harmony Estates Mobile Home park located on Ashwood Drive. Officers responded to shots fired at approximately 11:45 a.m. according to initial reports.

