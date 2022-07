MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — There is currently a SWAT standoff happening at an apartment complex in Moraine.

The Moraine Police Department and a SWAT team are present at an apartment complex located the intersection of Pinnacle Road and Main Street.

An initial call from the address came in at approximately 4:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police Department.

The situation that led up to SWAT being called in is currently unclear.

Details are limited.

