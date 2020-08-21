SWAT, police block off Moraine neighborhood

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) —An investigation is underway in Moraine after SWAT and Moraine Police were called to a scene at South Dixie Drive near Winwood Avenue and Pensacola Boulevard.

The investigation began Thursday night just after 11 p.m.

At this time, it is not clear what prompted the investigation, but our 2 NEWS crew could see both SWAT and Police officers searching the area. Officers from Kettering and Oakwood were also called to the scene.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com is working to learn more information about this story and has reached out to the Moraine Police Department. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated when more information is available.