Standoff ends peacefully in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A standoff came to a peaceful end early Friday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Police were at a home at Mertland Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday night searching for a man. Police said he was wanted for an aggravated burglary that occurred at a home on S. Philadelphia Street at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, he locked himself inside the home and refused to come out.

SWAT and a hostage negotiation team were called out just before 2 a.m. as well.

DPD said the man came out without incident just before 5 a.m. and has been arrested.

