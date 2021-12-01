DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT was called to the intersection of Germantown Street and Broadway Street in Dayton after a truck hits a cruiser in Springfield, leading Law Enforcement on a 2-county pursuit.

Police were able to stop the vehicle at that intersection after deploying stop sticks just after 2 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol tells us the pursuit started around 1 a.m. and no troopers have been injured. It’s currently unclear which jurisdiction the cruiser was from.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.