SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A locally owned chain of dealerships has just opened a new location in Springfield, bringing with it new jobs and the revitalization of a long-time staple in the community.

Steve Van Gorder, owner and president of SVG Motors Group opened his newest location on 242 E. Columbia Street on Thursday, June 16. City and community leaders gathered to celebrate the newest addition to Springfield’s local businesses.

A former owner, Jim Foreman, ran Jim Foreman Buick GMC, Cadillac from 1970 until 2015. He had been a staple in the community before his death in 2017, the obituary said.

Mike McDorman, president of the Greater Springfield Partnership, said that he had worked at the dealership in the 80’s as a summer job in college. Both Springfield mayor Warren Copeland and assistant mayor Rob Rue said they had bought many cars from them in their lifetime.

For a time, the dealership was taken over by a company out of Cincinnati, the general manager, Tim Sherron said, and the owners rarely visited Springfield.

“Jim Foreman was a leader in the community,” said city manager Bryan Heck. “He developed partnerships in the community, and we’re excited to have it back in the hands of somebody that wants to be more than just a dealership in the community – they want to be part of the fabric of the community itself.”

According to McDorman, an influx of thousands of jobs like these brought on a housing boom unseen in years.

“We have always said everybody wins when you bring good-paying jobs, and I think that will be the case for you and this auto group as you grow your business here,” McDorman said.

For more information on the SVG Motors Group, check out their website at www.svgmotors.com