DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspicious package has been located in a housing area near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn.

The 88th Security Forces are on scene in the area of the Woods housing near Kaufman Avenue and National Road in Fairborn. Kaufman Avenue has been closed to all traffic near the housing.

“A 500 ft cordon has been established and the 88th Security Forces is currently evacuating the homes in the affected area,” WPAFB said.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

