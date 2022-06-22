SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two suspects after a chase ended in a crash in Springboro Wednesday.

The Franklin Police Department said at approximately 1:51 p.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver fled, traveling northbound on Riley Boulevard. Police said the vehicle turned from the boulevard onto Second Street, then went into the City of Springboro.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle, not knowing it had turned onto Clearcreek Franklin Road. The officer then turned onto the road and saw that the suspect vehicle crashed inside the Meadowview Apartment complex. The officer saw two Black males running from the vehicle, according to the release.

A perimeter was set up and the area was searched by K9s from several different law enforcement departments and Ohio State Highway Patrol searched for the suspects by air, but they weren’t found.

Two handguns were found near the sight of the crash and in the direction the males ran. The weapons were taken as evidence and will be sent to the lab for processing.

If you have any information on the suspects, call police at 937-746-2882.