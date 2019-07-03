Suspects on the run after armed robbery at Miami Township hotel

Authorities investigate an armed robbery at the Hampton Inn on Mall Ring Road in Miami Township on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are look for three suspects after an armed robbery at a Miami Township hotel.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Hampton Inn on Mall Ring Road.

Authorities say three men wearing masks went into the hotel with guns.

The suspects ran away through the back of the hotel.

Authorities have not said if anything was taken.

No one was injured.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to search for the suspects. Authorities have not released any information about possible arrests.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Miami Township Police or Crimestoppers at 222-STOP.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

