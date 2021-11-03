DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is on the run after attempting to steal a woman’s car on Wednesday, November 3.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman was getting gas at the Sunoco at 1502 Wayne Avenue in Dayton when a man jumped into her car with what looked like a gun in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

(Paul Roth, WDTN)

The woman’s grandson grabbed the suspect, but the would-be thief escaped on foot. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the man was last seen heading towards Hawker St.

Dispatch could not confirm if the man was armed.

No one was injured during the incident, Dispatch said.