Suspect in deadly stolen cruiser crash due in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of stealing a police cruiser and causing a deadly crash in Dayton is due in court Thursday morning.

32-year-old Raymond Walters will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. He’s facing more than 20 felony charges, including murder.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Monday that a grand jury had indicted Walters for causing the August 26th crash.

The full counts are as follows:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of involuntary manslaughter

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of robbery

Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault

Three counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer

Three counts of vehicular assault

Three counts of grand theft motor vehicle

One count of vandalism

Police say Walters stabbed his father with a knife on Xenia Avenue in Dayton before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

Walters then allegedly crashed the pickup truck and stole a Riverside police cruiser, driving it at a high rate of speed before striking several vehicles in downtown Dayton.

“Going 100 miles per hour…you know that it’s not a good thing that’s going to happen,” Heck said at a news conference Monday.

Two six-year-old girls, Eleanor McBride and Penelope Jasko, were killed in the crash at East Third Street and Patterson Boulevard in downtown Dayton.

“They were going to the library,” Heck said. “These two little girls and other children that were in the car were going to the library.”

Several others, including children, were injured. In a recent update posted on a GoFundMe page raising money for the two families, an organizer says one of the injured children needs physical therapy three times a week, and that child’s mother is having complications with her vision.

Heck said he believes the evidence will show Walters was under the influence of drugs.

“It’s just shocking and tragic what this defendant did that day and could have all been prevented,” Heck said.

Heck said that the death penalty would not be on the table for Walters.

Walters was charged with felonious assault on Sept. 27 in connection with the stabbing of his father. Walters had been released from the Lebanon Correctional Institution on Aug. 10 after being sentenced for committing a robbery.

Walters remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to the prosecutor’s office.

