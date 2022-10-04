BOTKINS, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been taken into custody following a bomb threat in Shelby County on Tuesday morning.

The Botkins Police Department and Botkins Fire Department were dispatched to Boomerang Rubber after a 911 call about a bomb threat.

As a precaution, Dinsmore Street and South Mill Street locations were evacuated, and the Botkins school was placed on lockdown.

K-9 units from the Dayton Airport Police and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base cleared both locations at 10:45 a.m., according to a statement released by Botkins Police.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

