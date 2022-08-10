DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kansas (WDTN) – A man charged with the murder of four people in Butler Twp. will be extradited to Ohio.

Stephen Marlow, 39, appeared in Kansas court Wednesday. He is with charged eight counts of murder, four counts of burglary and one count of having weapons while under disability for the shooting on Friday, August 5. He is also federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Police captured Marlow without incident in Lawrence, Kansas around 10 p.m. Saturday after a nationwide manhunt. The hearing in Kansas was to decide whether the case will continue in the state, or move to Ohio where the shooting happened. Marlow, who is being held in Douglas County Jail, waived extradition and will come back to Ohio.

According to court documents, Marlow killed all four victims during an armed robbery attempt at two homes.

The victims were identified as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla.

The Butler Township Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to give an update on the shooting investigation. Chief Porter said police did make several contacts to Marlow’s home over the past 5 years, but not all of the calls involved him.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working to learn how Marlow obtained the gun used in the shooting, since he was not legally allowed to have one.

Police were not able to reveal many details on the investigation due to a substantial amount of evidence and data to go through, as well as witness interviews to conduct.

“I’m sure you all understand investigations take time and it may be a while before we have any additional information to share,” said Porter. “But when we do, we will be reaching out with all kinds of of updates.”

If you have any information on the incident or Marlow that can help in the investigation, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more information.