MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man charged with murder for the shooting deaths of four people in Butler Twp. is back in Ohio.

According to the Montgomery County Jail website, Stephen Marlow was booked into the jail at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The 39-year-old was extradited to Ohio from Kansas. He is with charged eight counts of murder, four counts of burglary and one count of having weapons while under disability for the shooting on Friday, August 5. He is also federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Police captured Marlow in Lawrence, Kansas after a nationwide manhunt following the fatal shootings of the following people in Butler Township: 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla.

Marlow is scheduled to appear in court at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.