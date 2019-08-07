Suspect flees with cash after armed robbery at Dollar General store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Dayton.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened shortly before 9 pm at the store located at 2228 North Gettysburg Avenue.

Someone called 911 and reported that a man with a 9-millimeter handgun walked in and robbed the store.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

