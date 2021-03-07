Suspect fires shots into Dayton liquor store, no injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside a Dayton liquor store. Emergency crews were called to McGuire’s Liquor Store on North Main Street at around 6 p.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a man was unhappy with the service he got at the store. He left, then quickly returned, firing several shots into the store. He then went inside and fired several more shots at employees before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported. Regional dispatch says the suspect left the scene in a gold vehicle.

