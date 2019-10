DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Empowering cancer survivors is what’s working in Dayton. The Colors of Cancer event was held at the New Hope Lutheran Church Saturday.

The event combines a fashion show, dance, and luncheon to celebrate survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Event sponsors hope the event encourages survivors to come together and enjoy the bright side of life. Each year in the United States, about 245,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Another 2,200 men are affected.