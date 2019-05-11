Support local shops during National Small Business Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s National Small Business Week and Lekeisha Grant with the Miami Valley Small Business Development Center joined 2 NEWS Friday to talk about the importance of shopping in the community.

“With the removal or the leaving of so many larger businesses, some of the smaller businesses are stepping up to bring that impact back into the community. It’s just so important that we help them and support them at every level, mainly because that’s how we help them grow and that’s how we keep them engaged, and that’s how we keep the community growing,” Grant says.

Shopping locally can often provide you with a more unique and exclusive shopping experience in that these stores may carry items you cannot find in a big-name store.

Grant encourages residents to go out and celebrate Small Business Week by making a purchase at a local shop, or even simply sharing a business’s social media post to spread awareness.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.