HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley family is praying for a Christmas miracle. Sammy ‘Superman’ Jones survived open-heart surgery just hours after being born and is waiting for a new healthy heart as his 4th birthday approaches.

“We’re in an emergency surgery all day yesterday for about 10-hours,” Sammy’s father Garland Jones said.

3-year-old Sammy was born with Hyperplastic Left Heart Syndrome. 1 out of every 4,344 babies born in the United States each year are born with it.

“They saw it on the ultrasound and wasn’t sure if he would live to term. They even asked if we had thought about abortion. It was bad, but God is good, and he made it to 36 weeks,” Jones said.

Sammy completed his third open-heart surgery on February 4, 2021. Since then, he began playing soccer and is now in preschool. Over the summer he developed RSV and landed back in Dayton Children’s on November 8. Days later, Sammy was transported to Cincinnati Children’s ICU.





Sammy “Superman” Jones (c) 2021 Garland Jones

“He’s a feisty spirited soul, and it’s disheartening to see him in this condition,” Jones said.

On Tuesday he had emergency surgery. His parents say it was successful, they’re hoping for the best, and he’s for a heart transplant when the time comes.

“Now we just have to get him stable and hope for a Christmas miracle,” said Jones.

Sammy and his family are being supported by the Ronald McDonald house. They also have a GoFundMe account set up for donations.