Morning temperatures started out nice and cool, in the 50s. A warmer day today with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to low 80s with an abundance of sunshine. A beautiful weekend to celebrate Father’s Day. More sunshine in the forecast for Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 81

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 56

FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Sunny and warmer. High 85

On Juneteenth Day (Monday), there is a low chance of rain. Otherwise the rest of the week we should see highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Summer officially mid week.