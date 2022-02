Another unseasonably cold day is in store for the Miami Valley. Sunshine will be on the increase as the day progresses. High pressure will give us a dry weekend. Even more sunshine and milder temperatures are expected on Sunday.

TODAY: Increasing sun. Chilly. High 36

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low 23

SUNDAY: Sunny and milder. High 45

Temperatures are on an upward trend through the middle of next week. Dry weather is expected through next Thursday.