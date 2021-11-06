High pressure is going to give us a beautiful weekend. Cloudless skies and full sunshine will allow temperatures to rise into the mid 50s. A great weekend to get a jump start on your outdoor holiday decorations.

Also, tonight we turn back time as we fall back to Eastern Standard Time and get that one hour of extra sleep. Sunset tonight is at 6:29 PM and sunrise on Sunday is at 7:13 AM.

TODAY: Sunny. High 57

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 34

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 62

Dry weather continues for several more days and temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.