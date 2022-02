High pressure will bring full sunshine to the Miami Valley today. Temperatures will range from about 40 to the north to the mid 40s further south. A weak cold front pushes through tonight and will mainly just be a wind shift. Warmer air surges in on Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny and milder. High 45

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 23

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High near 45.

Dry weather continues through much of the week with milder weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s.