Morning frost has covered wind shields today. Morning temperatures started out in the teens and low 20s with wind chills in the teens. Ample sunshine will help temperatures recover into the upper 30s to around 40 this afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny & cold. High 40

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Cold. Low 25

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chance of a few afternoon and evening showers. High 47

Nearly every day this week there is a chance of rain. Even with the unsettled weather, temperatures will be running above average with highs mainly in the 50s. Normal high is around 45.