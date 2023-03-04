DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One area of high pressure will be replaced by another, but not until a weak cold moves across the Miami Valley Saturday night. The front will be in a weakening to dissipating phase as it does and will be moisture-starved, so it should pass through with only a few extra clouds.

A second area of high pressure will move in in its wake and bring a good deal of sunshine to Miami Valley both Sunday and at least the first half of Monday along with very mild tempertures.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy then clearing overnight. Low 36

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Continued dry and mild. High 55

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 40

MONDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Unseasonably mild. High 68

Another low pressure system and accompanying cold front will approach the Miami Valley late Monday afternoon and evening. As it does, we could see a brief rain shower or two. Its biggest impact will be much colder temperatures–more seasonable highs in the 40s–for the rest of the week. Our next big weathermaker will arrive late Thursday night and Friday. A wintry mix is possible Thursday night followed by widespread rain on Friday.