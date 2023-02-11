High pressure will keep its grip on the Miami Valley at least the next couple of days bringing us a gorgeous stretch of weather. This will include lots of sunshine on Sunday and Monday with mild temperatures–in the lower 50s.

This will be followed by temperatures that will flirt with record highs by midweek, but also some Spring-like thunderstorms and very windy conditions.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cold. Low 26

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant and much warmer. High 52

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not quite as cold. Low 30

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued very pleasant and mild. High 52

Valentine’s Day Tuesday will be nice and comfortable with dry conditions during the day and mild temperatures in the upper 50s. Tuesday night, however, will bring a few showers. It’ll be dry and breezy Wednesday with temperatures closing in on 70 degrees–record high territory! Our next big weather maker will start to move in Wednesday night with rain possibly followed by thunderstorms on Thursday. Winds will really pick up Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday.