Sunday morning thunderstorms

11:05 PM:Right now this line of thunderstorms is tracking ESE around 45 mph. This line will near the I-75 corridor around 4 a.m.

A line of thunderstorms has developed in central Illinois. 50 mph wind gust have been recorded. There was siding damage to an apartment in Springfield Illinois. 0.9 inch hail has was reported as well.

We will lose instability through the night which may weaken the line as it continues to move east. Right now the northern edge is forecast to track along and south of I-70.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing out ahead of the line. 30 mph wind gusts are likely Sunday night.

There is a low risk for 60 mph wind gusts embedded in thunderstorms. Areas north of I-70 will not see much rain.

Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on into Sunday evening.

Areas north of I-70 will see about a tenth of an inch of rain or less. Rainfall totals will be up to an inch closer to the Ohio Valley. There may be some localized flooding.