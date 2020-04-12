Sunday coronavirus numbers: more than 6,600 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Under the CDC’s new expanded guidelines there are now 6,604 cases and 253 deaths in the state of Ohio. That includes probable and confirmed cases.
1,948 people have been hospitalized, 595 of those patients had to be admitted to the ICU.
There are 490 cases in the Miami Valley, up from 450 Saturday.
