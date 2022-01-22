High pressure is in control on this very chilly Saturday morning. An Alberta clipper will produce snow very late tonight and on Sunday. Accumulating snow is likely. Far north may see isolated 4″ totals while far south may see an inch or less. Most of the Miami Valley should fall in the 1-3 inch range.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High 30

TONIGHT: Cloudy, not as cold. Snow late north. Low 24

SUNDAY: Snow likely. 1-3″ . High 30

Another shot of snow showers possible on Monday night into Tuesday before we get another blast of Arctic air. Overall a chilly week ahead, with the warmest day on Monday.