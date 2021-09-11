Summertime heat and humidity returns for the weekend with gusty winds

Warmer temperatures return to the Miami Valley this weekend. Today there is a low chance of an afternoon sprinkle. Otherwise winds kick up out of the southwest today and warm us into the 80s. Of note for tonight, the sky may look hazy or milky and this is due to smoke from the western wildfires.

TODAY: Breezy and warmer. Low chance of a PM sprinkle. High near 85

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and not as cool. Low 68

SUNDAY: Breezy, hot and humid. Highs near 90

We continue with temperatures around 90 through Tuesday. Late Tuesday night a sagging cold front brings in a chance of showers. This chance of showers and storms continues until Thursday. Highs for the rest of the week, in the 80s.