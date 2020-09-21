Summer 2020 ranks among the top 10 warmest for Ohio

Summer 2020 will officially come to an end at 9:31 a.m. on Tuesday. This is when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator resulting in 12 hours of daylight across the globe. The days will continue to become shorter until we reach the Winter Solstice.

Meteorologist end summer on August 31 to keep an even three months for each season. June, July and August are recorded as summer months.

“During the three month season we saw warmer than average conditions across much of the globe,” Ahira Sánchez-Lugo said.

Sánchez-Lugo is a climatologist at NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information. She said the northern hemisphere recorded the warmest summer on record. The global average was 2.11 degrees above normal.

“The five warmest summers for the northern hemisphere have occurred since 2015,” Sánchez-Lugo said.

It was the fourth warmest summer for the contiguous United States.

27 states ranked within the top 10% of the warmest summers on record. Ohio recorded it’s 10th warmest summer. Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Arizona recorded the hottest summer on record.

Only Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas were the only states to record temperatures near normal for the season.

Death Valley recorded a max temperature of 130 degrees on August 16.

“That temperature record is going through a review process and if it is verified this temperature would be the warmest August temperature on record for the U.S. and the third-warmest temperature for any month across the U.S.,” Sánchez-Lugo said.

Globally it was the third warmest period on record for June – August at 1.66 degrees above normal.

2020 is still on track to be the second warmest year on record for global average temperatures.