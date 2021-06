Hot and humid today with a spotty shower or storm mainly to the north. Another perfect day for the pool. It may feel like 90-95 degrees this afternoon when you combine the temperature with the humidity.

TODAY: Breezy, hot and humid with a spotty shower or storm. High 90.

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy. Low near 75

MONDAY: Continued hot and humid. A few showers and storms. High 90.

Rain chances increase for mid week and temperatures cool to around 80 by the end of the week.