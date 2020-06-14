Sugarcreek Twp group protests for equality

SUGARCREEK TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – In Sugarcreek Township the group “Sugarcreek Cares” gathered for a peaceful protest at the corner of Clyo Road and Wilmington Pike.

The event protested against racial inequality and called for everyone to be treated equally and be able to feel safe. “Sugarcreek Cares” also conducted voter registration during the event.

The organizers tell us they want to support everyone who is eligible to vote in this year’s election.