Stylists help women impacted by Memorial Day tornadoes restock their wardrobes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A special clothing drive was held Saturday for people impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

It was the second women’s clothing drive hosted by the Heart of CABI Foundation. Women in need of new clothing were paired with a stylist, and clients were offered free transpiration to the event by the RTA.

CABI also targeted key churches in the area to get the word out on a grassroots level, and the organization says there was a dramatic difference in the number of people who came out.

Kim Peters is an independent CABI stylist who says, “They are partnered with a CABI stylist or stylist from Clothes That Work. That woman custom fits her. So that when she walks out of here, she has things that work for her. They’re going to make her feel pretty and pampered. We’re hoping it’s a bright spot in a bad time.”

More than 5,000 clothing items were available to choose from, about $500,000 worth.

