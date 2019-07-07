“Stuffing the Truck” campaign begins in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday kicked off Trotwood’s “Stuffing the Truck” school supply drive.

“Stuffing the Truck” collects donated school supplies to make sure every Trotwood student will have everything they need to succeed when classes begin this fall. Sunday was the first of four such events in July.

Trotwood officials say the need is as great as ever, as hundreds of Trotwood families lost their homes and belongings at the end of last school year in the tornadoes.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald says, “What we’re doing today is making sure kids are prepared and ready for school this year. We’re making sure supplies are brought in and the children are equipped and ready to go on day one.”

There will be three more opportunities to donate school supplies as they’re happening every Sunday in July.

Drop-off locations include:

Sunday, July 14: The Arena, 4515 Salem Avenue, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 21: Abundant Life, 4769 Free Pike, Noon to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 28: Trotwood Fire Station #72, 5469 Little Richmond Road, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The “Stuffing the Truck” program is sponsored by 92.1 FM.