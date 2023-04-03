CLEVELAND (WJW) – School officials are investigating reports that a Riverside School student handed out marijuana-laced gummies to other students Monday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, four students told school officials they may have eaten edibles given to them by another student.

EMS crews were called to the school and checked out the students before they were sent home with their parents. School officials say there were no overdoses in this incident.

The student who allegedly passed out the candy faces discipline if the claims turn out to be true, officials say.

“Students whose conduct at school poses harm to themselves and others face serious consequences, including suspension and expulsion from school,” Principal Jessica Gamble said in a message to families.

The message went on to say that parents and guardians should keep medications and potentially harmful items out of reach of children.