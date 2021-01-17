Students return to Cedarville University for Spring semester

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Students started returning to Cedarville University’s campus Sunday as the university is making changes during the pandemic.

Students are asked to conduct personal wellness checks at home before returning to campus, and pack thermometers and masks. Textbooks will be ordered online and picked up outside the bookstore to comply with social distance guidelines. Cedarville is also expanding testing capacity to better serve students in quarantine, by adding additional staffing and the availability of rapid test kits.

Cedarville student JP Hanson said, “It’s nice to see my friends, just to kind of get back into it. It was really nice to have a break. We’re going to be going straight to the end of the school semester with no break. So we’re kind of getting ready to go for a long time.”

New student orientation and registration will be held Monday. Classes begin Tuesday at 8 a.m.