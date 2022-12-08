Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dennis Elementary students raised a total of $3,400 by doing chores at home to raise money for families in need.

The money students earned at home from their chores was donated to Dennis Elementary’s

“Elf Spirit Fundraiser,” a schoolwide effort to raise funds for the Springboro Community Assistance Center to help families in need during the holidays, according to a release.

The 2nd through 5th grade students did a variety of chores to help out at home, raising a total of nearly $4,000 throughout the week.

These chores included helping care for younger siblings, cleaning the house, helping prepare for Thanksgiving and more, the release states.

Dennis Elementary donated $3,400 to the SCAC to help with making the holidays a little brighter for families in need in their community.