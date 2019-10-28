Breaking News
Investigation underway after police find body at Dayton house

Students learn what it takes to be a meteorologist

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenon Junior/Senior High School welcomed Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith on Monday.

Science Teacher Tina Harris said they like to bring guests in to help students learn more about jobs in the community. Smith talked with about 20 students in the library.

She discussed her education background and showed the students some of the local universities they could attend to become a meteorologist.

Smith also encouraged the students to find an internship or take the time to shadow someone to help them discover what their passions are.

They ended the discussion by discussing the role of math, physics, chemistry, and thermodynamics in a weather forecast.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather
2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS