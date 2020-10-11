Student dead, suspect in custody following shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Ohio State University campus Sunday morning.

According to a safety alert issued by the university, the victim has been identified at Chase Meola, a 23-year-old OSU student. He was a fifth-year marketing major from Mahwah, NJ. Meola was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kintie Mitchell Jr., 18, of Columbus, has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the shooting.

The shooting happened in an alley on the 100 block of 14th Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

Kintie Mitchell Jr.

Reports indicate the shooting was the result of an altercation after people were asked to leave a party in the area, according to the safety alert.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

“The Ohio State University community is in mourning, and our deepest condolences and support go to the family and friends of Chase,” OSU wrote in the alert, adding students in need of support are encouraged to use counseling services by calling 614-292-5766. Faculty and staff who need support are encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-678-6265.

This is the 127 homicide in Columbus for 2020.

Mitchell is due in Franklin County Municipal Court Tuesday.