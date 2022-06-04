TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy Strawberry Festival officially kicks off Saturday and Sunday.

A full schedule of the sweet festivities can be found here.

Leaders of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce assembled in the mid-1970’s to explore the idea of starting a community wide festival, according to the Troy Strawberry Festival history page.

Guided by the leadership and enthusiasm of Stephen Hamilton, a Troy native, festival brainstormer’s decided upon an event that would draw upon the resources and talents available in the area to raise money for community organizations and causes.

Sweet Corn was their first theme suggestion, and others followed but strawberries won. The main reason is that the biggest strawberry patch east of the Mississippi River happened to be just outside Fulton Farms. Early June also did not conflict with other festivals already established in Miami County.

The festival started out very small in 1977 and has grown every year. The family oriented affair has been self-supporting from the start with the help of many Troy area businesses sponsoring specific events.

Today, the event is a community wide effort involving thousands of volunteers organized by a committee of over 40 men and women. It generates enough income each year to finances a host of community service projects.

The event attracts over 200,000 visitors each year to the Troy area.

Photos by Kenneth Jarosik

