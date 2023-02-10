Heavy, high-quality microphone stands are harder to transport, but provide more stability on stage.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Comedian Mike Epps is bringing a lineup of several performers to the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

According to Ticketmaster, Epps will be joined on stage by Cedric The Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Earthquake in the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy tour.

Epps may be best known for his appearances in films like How High and Next Friday, but has also lead multiple successful comedy tours across the U.S., the Ticketmaster website says.

This 2023 comedy tour will perform at the Heritage bank Center on May 20. Tickets begin at $73 each, with the most expensive ticket priced at $383.50 for a seat nearest the stage.

