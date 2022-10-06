Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A longtime Storm Team 2 meteorologist was honored with a ceremony in Kettering on Thursday afternoon after being given a proclamation back in August.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Jamie was a meteorologist at WDTN from 2001 to 2004 and returned to the 2NEWS family and Storm Team 2 in 2006. She has also served on the Kettering Parks Board since 2009.

Along with being a member of the Parks Board, Jamie also volunteers her time with the Program Advisory Committee and emcees the annual Kettering Mayor’s Tree Lighting event. Jarosik also creates fun videos in order to showcase the different items the Kettering parks offer.

Outside of Jamie’s time here at 2NEWS, she is a wife to her husband and mother to one daughter and two sons.

Jamie received a breast cancer diagnosis back in April 2021 and was on a long journey, known as Jamie’s Journey. She was finally able to ring the remission bell, signaling the end of her treatment on July 13, 2022.

