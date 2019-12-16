***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING***

Accumulating snow is expected tonight. Areas along and north of the I-70 corridor may see as much as 2″ to 4″ of additional snowfall. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will cut totals farther south, but still 1 to 3 inches will be possible over Montgomery county with lesser amounts south.

TONIGHT: A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain creating icy conditions. Snow will range from an inch or less south to 4 inches north. Low 28

TUESDAY: Some morning flurries, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon, chilly. High 32.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 26

After Tuesday, dry weather is expected for the rest of the week with a lot of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We may find low temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, but high temperatures climb to the 40s over the weekend.





