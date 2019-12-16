Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

More Slick Conditions Overnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING***

Accumulating snow is expected tonight. Areas along and north of the I-70 corridor may see as much as 2″ to 4″ of additional snowfall. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will cut totals farther south, but still 1 to 3 inches will be possible over Montgomery county with lesser amounts south.

TONIGHT: A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain creating icy conditions. Snow will range from an inch or less south to 4 inches north. Low 28

TUESDAY: Some morning flurries, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon, chilly. High 32.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 26

After Tuesday, dry weather is expected for the rest of the week with a lot of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We may find low temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, but high temperatures climb to the 40s over the weekend.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS