Look for clear skies and cold temperatures again tonight. We expect a lot of sunshine on Wednesday, and it won’t be quite as cold. A warming trend will continue into the second half of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear and quite cold. Low 17

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and and cool. High 45

The next storm will arrive Friday bringing rain. Showers are likely to continue into the first half of the weekend and may become mixed with or change to wet snow.





