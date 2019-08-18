Most areas will remain dry today. Only a slight chance of a shower or storm mainly north of I-70 later this afternoon. Northern counties will also see winds increase to around 20 mph, where as the remainder of the area will see lighter winds today.
TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with heat indices in the mid 90s. Isolated shower or storm mainly north. High 90
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low 72
MONDAY: Hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. High 90
The heat and humidity continue until mid week. A cold front will bring in relief from the heat and humidity on Wednesday.
Live Doppler 2HD
