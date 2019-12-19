Thursday started off with single-digit temperatures across the Miami Valley, but we won’t be as cold tonight. There will be a few more clouds around Friday, but still we will see quite a bit of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and cold. Low 20

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon and not as cold. High 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and cool. High 45

Temperatures will be in the 40s this weekend. Above normal temperatures will continue into the upcoming week. Temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day may even reach the 50s. The chance for a white Christmas doesn’t look good.





