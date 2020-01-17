A winter storm brings a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain tonight. This will continue into early Saturday morning before changing over to rain through sunrise. We could see some light snow/ice accumulations, especially north of I-70, which would make roads slick later tonight.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold. A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain develops. Snow and ice accumulations will be under an inch most areas with up to an inch in the northern counties. Low 30 but rising later tonight.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly with periods of rain. High 47 and falling in the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Windy and colder with a chance of evening flurries. Low 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Slight chance of flurries. High 23

Much colder air will move in behind the storm for Sunday. It will be blustery with temperatures running well below normal. Cold air hangs around for MLK day.





