Parts of the Miami Valley got some much needed rainfall late this afternoon and this evening. Still a few showers or an isolated storm is possible tonight, but many areas will stay dry. Several days of record heat is possible this week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated shower or storm. Low 67

MONDAY: Breezy, hot and humid, under partly cloudy skies. High 92. Record is 94/1897

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds and very warm. Low 70

TUESDAY: Breezy, hot and humid. High 93. Record is 93/1897

An intense heat wave will build for much of the week ahead with the possibility of all time record breaking heat.

