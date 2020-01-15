Closings
Winter Temperatures Return

Showers end tonight, and temperatures drop. It will be a windy, cold day on Thursday. Winter is back!

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 30

THURSDAY: Some morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 34

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 18

FRIDAY: Some morning sun, otherwise increasing clouds and chilly. High 36

Cold conditions will linger into Friday before we see the next system move in Friday night. A wintry mix is possible Friday night, going over to rain Saturday. The rain may change to snow showers late Saturday as more cold air arrives on gusty winds.



